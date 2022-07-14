1997 – 25 Years
The Kenyon City Council met behind closed doors inside city hall and heard a report from investigator Jack Clinton about complaints filed four months ago against Police Chief Forrest Miller. By law, any meeting concerning a public employee will be closed to the public unless that employee requests that it be open. Miller was placed on administrative leave on March 10 when members of his own police department filed complaints at City Hall.
People from around the world can learn about the community of Kenyon without leaving their computer desks at home or work. Prairie Lake Internet of Mankato has designed a Kenyon homepage on the World Wide Web. Internet users will be able to see the web page at <http://www.prairie.lakes.com>. The page includes both color and black and white photos of the community along with a description of Kenyon, its history and points of interest.
1972 – 50 years
Work on the Biederman mall between Third and Fourth streets has progressed to the point where a fall dedication is being discussed. Work on the basic concrete is now complete. Bricks for walkways and decorations will be delivered Wednesday. Lighting is being ordered, including four lamp standards for the plaza area adjacent to the site of the Biederman art piece.
Mount Frontenac Ski Area plans to go into airless snowmaking in order to cut costs and begin skiing earlier next winter. Mount Frontenac invested in a new chairlift and other improvements for last winter. Mount Frontenac also plans some improvements to its expert slopes. Florence township agreed to spend $500 moving its road to the north side of Mount Frontenac’s parking area.
1922 – 100 Years
An electrical storm of great intensity held this city and the surrounding country in its grip early Sunday morning. It broke shortly before 2 a.m. and continued for about two hours. The lightning was unusually intense, and flashes were almost continuous making it almost as light as day. The storm was accompanied by a downpour of rain and heavy wind for a time. The precipitation was 1.26 inches.
Except for a few accidents, most of them of a minor nature. The Fourth of July passed quietly in and around Red Wing. With no celebration here, large numbers of local residents went to nearby towns to celebrate the national holiday. River outings, auto trips and family gatherings also featured the day in Red Wing.
