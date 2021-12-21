25 Years: 1996
Christmas at the San – what was it like? Roland Peterson remembers church groups Christmas caroling and pastors coming out to visit and give communion. Roland was the business manager at Mineral Springs Sanatorium from 1948 until 1970, when it closed because of the decline in tuberculosis. Every effort was made to try to keep up the spirits of those who couldn’t go home for Christmas. About half of the patients weren’t allowed to leave at all, which was hard. “We had lutefisk and lefse and oyster stew with all the trimmings on Christmas Eve,” Peterson said. Mostly, though, Peterson remembers the thrill of seeing people restored to health and how remarkable the changes were. “It was a challenging and inspiring job.”
The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners voted on Dec. 17 to deny a conditional use permit for Spring Garden Nursery in Cannon Falls. Michael and Jennifer Heise, owners of the nursery west of Cannon Falls, were requesting that 4½ acres of their land be rezoned from agriculture to a business district. The board denied the rezoning because the new structure was not for expanding the nursery but for a different type of structure.
50 years: 1971
The controversy over requiring sidewalks in new residential areas was fanned back to life again at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The alderman decided to pause sidewalk improvements in part of the Woodland Hills Addition and in the Hi Park Addition until the controversy is settled. A resident said he represents over half of the residents in the area, and they oppose sidewalks. He said they are unnecessary in areas that have wide driveways and two car garages. He said that sidewalks may be necessary on arterial roads or in congested places where cars are parked on the streets, but he said he didn’t see any need for them in the newer areas of the city. All new developments were required to include sidewalks up until World War II. After that the sidewalk item was not enforced.
City aldermen Tuesday authorized the purchase of three new squad cars for the Red Wing Police Department. Police Chief Warren Lenway explained that two of the new cars will be replacements for present vehicles that will have over 80,000 miles on them. The third car was requested of the necessity to cover Burnside.
100 Years: 1921
The German government has informed the committee of guarantees that it is impossible for Germany to pay the sum due on reparations Jan. 15 and that the country consequently asks for a moratorium. If the moratorium is not granted, the German government will be compelled to have recourse to a credit operation in order to procure the necessary funds by means of loans.
Armed with hip boots, slickers, overalls, and flashlights and each carrying a big club, members of the City Council and the Chamber of Commerce started on a tour of Red Wing’s sewers. The clubs, as one alderman put it, were for the purpose of protection against the large rats which are known to infest the city’s underground caverns. The trip of inspection may lead to repairs being ordered to the main sewers in the near future, some of which are said to be in a dangerous condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.