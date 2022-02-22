1997 – 25 years
The last sports to be played in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School gym will be Friday Feb. 14 , when the Z-M girls play Pine Island. A new gym is being built. A short program will be held. The first games ever to be played in this gym were played were held on the dedication night, Nov. 30, 1954, where Zumbrota defeated Wanamingo.
Steve Peters, a professional writer from Minneapolis, spent the week at Z-M middle school working with eighth-grade students. Peters is part of COMPAS Artists and Writers Residence program. He has taught students K-12, college students and adult writing classes. He has had stories published in the Christian Science Monitor and the Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine as well as other publications.
1972 – 50 years
The staff at Red Wing’s National Guard armory may be reviewing its policies before any more rock dances are held there. The policy change, if adopted, will be an attempt to cut down on young people who leave the dance area to drink in their cars and then return. During Saturday's dance, one young man was arrested just outside the building on a charge of illegally possessing a small quantity of marijuana. Six others – two of them juveniles – were arrested on charges of illegal possession of intoxicants. Police said there was a lot of liquor and beer in evidence at the dance and the building was quite a mess afterwards.
Head start programs in Pierce and six other western Wisconsin counties will be curtailed March 1 because of financial difficulties. Eight head start centers will close early this year because projected costs are expected to exceed this year’s budget. The centers which are scheduled to run September-May, will begin operations again next fall. The early closing will affect the Ellsworth’s Head Start Center, where 36 children from 3-6 years of age attend daily sessions to prepare them for school.
1922 – 100 Years
A new $50,000 pleasure yacht ordered for Drs. William and Charles Mayo at the Dingle Boat works, St. Paul, will be completed June 1. The craft will be one of the largest of its kind ever launched in northwest waters and will be capable of sailing the high seas with accommodations for more than a dozen people. The steamboat “Minnesota,” the property of the Mayo brothers for a long time, which has been sailing the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers, will be replaced by the new yacht.
Charles Boatman, 79 years old, who has been in a critical condition as the result of exposure to extreme cold weather, when he wandered away from this home on one of the coldest nights of the year, died Friday afternoon at St. John’s hospital. Born in Germany, he came to America 66 years ago. He was a veteran of the Civil War and successfully engaged in farming.
