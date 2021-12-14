25 Years: 1996
Plastic Profiles Inc., a tenant in the city’s industrial park for 18 years, had been receiving water at discounted rates. It’s all because of a mistake in reading their water meter. There was confusion between cubic feet and gallons of water on the meter card and for 18 years, the city has not collected as much as they should have for water.
Cannon Falls Police will hold a public meeting to explain Minnesota’s new sex offender notification act. According to the new law, sex offenders will be classified by a committee of professionals into one of three risk levels. Only law enforcement officials will be told when low risk offenders move into the community. in the case of high-risk individuals – those considered most likely to re-offend – community members will be notified.
50 Years: 1971
Drugs in this western Wisconsin county are “an after-school and weekend thing,” according to the county's top law enforcement officer. Another Wisconsinite, River Falls police chief, says within 10 years marijuana “will be like cigarettes.” The comments show the degree to which law enforcement officials have come to accept drug misuse as a major crime problem.
A number of middle-aged adults in River Falls have died from overdoses of accepted prescribed drugs or from combinations of these barbiturates and alcohol. Most drugs are readily available in the Prescott area, where a new fad last summer was beach parties where pot dipped in heroin was smoked.
“I don’t think education is the total answer,” said a Pierce County doctor, “By the time children are in the second or third grade the pattern is pretty well set as to how they will mature.”
An Ellsworth man suffered a broken ankle and a cold swim in the Mississippi River after an accident on the Back Channel Bridge Saturday evening. A car was heading south when it stalled on the Back Channel Bridge. A second car was heading north on the bridge when the two vehicles collided. The drivers got out of their cars to estimate damages when a pickup truck collided with the second vehicle, knocking an Ellsworth man into the river below. He got to the shore and was taken to St. John’s Hospital with a broken ankle.
100 years: 1921
At 1 p.m. this morning, Captain Ben Hawkins of Company B, 5th Infantry of Red Wing, received a telegram from the adjutant general’s office at St. Paul. The call was for the immediate mobilization of the local company. The company was to report to South St. Paul as soon as possible for guard duty in the strike district. National Guardsmen completely cleared the streets leading to the Swift & Co. plants at South St. Paul. Within 10 minutes after the troops arrived, with bayonets drawn, the avenues were cleared of picketers, who had isolated the plants since Monday morning. The strikers gave way before the advance of the troops and gave little trouble.
The “dinkey” service on the Great Western Road between Red Wing and the “Y” was again the subject of discussion at the Chamber of Commerce last night. Criticism of the service by which passengers in and out of the city have been shunted about between the depot and the “gallows” platform in west Red Wing was again very loud. Railroad and Warehouse Commissioner Fred Putnam was present and stated no complaint had ever been made to the commission, where it had never gone into the matter.
