25 years: 1997
The Goodhue County Board voted to issue $9 million in bonds to cover the closure of the Red Wing Land Disposal Facility as well as ‘phase two’ of the new jail and courts facilities project. Myrna Halbach, solid waste administrator, told the board that the lowest bid for the closure of the landfill is about $400,000 less than the cost estimate. The balance of the bonding would go toward the construction of the jail, law enforcement center and the office of emergency management. The county has already bonded $9 million for the jail, which will be used for site preparation, demolition and some construction.
Cannon Falls High School biology teacher Andrea Barton knows first-hand the destructiveness of the AIDS virus, and she’s decided to do something to help find a cure. Barton will be riding in the AIDS Ride, a 470-mile Minneapolis to Chicago bicycle ride that begins July 7. “I had a colleague when I taught elsewhere who was then and still is a person living with AIDS.” Barton said, “ I know I can never approximate the daily physical mental, emotional, and other challenges he has faced and continues to face but just finishing the ride will be a lofty goal for me to accomplish.”
50 Years: 1972
State health officials recommended today that Red Wing area river beaches be closed because of a heavy discharge of partially treated sewage released this weekend from a Twin Cities plant. The state Health Department said: “People in the area should avoid body contact through swimming or water skiing for about a week because of the danger of infectious hepatitis and gastrointestinal disturbances.”
The health problem is a result of about 160 million gallons of partially treated sewage released into the Mississippi River at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant at Pig’s Eye.
The jurors who acquitted Angela Davis on murder-kidnap charges had no major disagreements on her innocence from the start of their deliberations, the forewoman said. Mary Timothy revealed the lack of discord while attending a festive party celebrating Sunday’s verdict. A Mexican American on the jury said he related to defense arguments about the persecution of blacks. Hysterical sobs of joy intermingled with shrieks of happiness in the courtroom when the verdict was returned. Miss Davis wept quietly, tears streaming down her cheeks. She was found innocent of engineering the bloody Aug 7, 1970, Marin County courthouse escape attempt in which a judge, two convicts, and their accomplice were slain.
100 Years: 1922
At the request of directors of the Goodhue County Red Cross chapter, the board of county commissioners at their session Monday voted to finance the work of the county nurse in Goodhue County for the next year and re-appointed Miss Leola Ellis to the position at a salary of $150 a month and necessary expenses. The commissions Tuesday afternoon said the finances of the Red Cross would not permit that organization to continue the work. Miss Ellis will work under the direction of the Welfare board.
Misses Florence Velander and Naomie Lawson of Cannon Falls claim honors among girls as long-distance hikers. Last Thursday they covered a distance of 52 miles from their homes, seven miles east of Cannon Falls, to Minneapolis in a period of 16 hours, counting in time for meals and rest. The start was made at 5 a.m. and at 9:30 p.m., they “pulled in” at the home of Fred Saborn in Minneapolis. Terms of a wager, which they had made were that they cover the distance on foot within a day and this they accomplished. The pedestrians were mighty tired when they completed their long- distance hike, but they report the stunt was “heaps of fun.”
