25 Years — 1996
The 60th annual Kiwanis 4-H club banquet was held in Red Wing at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, Oct. 29. Toastmaster Paul Knutson notes that the Kiwanis are a group of people in the Red Wing area who serve their community. “The connection between us and 4-H is that we are both youth oriented,” he said, mentioning that Kiwanis provide a number of scholarships and are also supportive of 4-H in many ways. The evening concluded with the announcement that the 1996 top 4-H Club is the Belvidere Happy-Go-Luckies.
On Wednesday, a special fire meeting was held to hear about a new device used by the U.S. Navy called IRIS. The device is a thermal imaging sensor. It absorbs and senses heat, allowing the firefighter to see a room as it would appear normally and where the heat is in the room. It does not matter how much smoke is in the room. It is claimed to reduce search and rescue by 50%. When a firefighter wears the helmet, he can see 80-85 feet. This enables him to find the people, see through walls showing him where the fire is going, and where to open the wall. Nothing has been decided yet concerning our fire department purchasing this device.
50 Years — 1971
Red Wing went into the next to the last day of October today with something of a weather miracle – no killing frost. There have been scattered reports of spotty frost around the area but the normal general freeze-up just hasn’t come yet. “We’re waiting for our roses to bloom again,” quipped a White Rock farm wife.
Western and southern Goodhue County are separated from the rest of the county under the legislative redistricting bill approved by both houses. It could be a candidate for a veto, the measure will get a close scrutiny by Gov. Wendell Anderson. Under the Supreme Court’s “one man, one vote” doctrine, all legislators must represent districts of approximately the same population and the new districts in the plan come within 2.5% of the ideal size.
100 Years — 1921
This section of the country, especially Wacouta Beach, seems to be getting famous with the feathered folk. Last season the cardinal, a bird which is rarely seen, made its appearance hereabouts. A report was received today that a pair of magpies had been seen on the Walter Johnson farm in Wacouta. They make their home in the vicinity of Yellowstone Park and occasionally appear in western Minnesota, but few have ever been seen in the eastern part of the state.
The Armistice Day celebration is going to be one of the biggest patriotic events ever held in Red Wing, according to the committee in charge of the arrangements for the event. There will be something to do from early morning until late at night. At night there will be a wild celebration, such as when the word came that the World War was at an end three years ago.
