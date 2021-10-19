25 years ago
Good news for members of the Oxford sportsmen’s club and many other local residents; work on the trout pond will soon be finished, and the group should be able to resume raising trout by the end of October. The pool was shut down after tests confirmed the polychlorinated biphenyls contamination of fish raised in the former swimming pool. The pool was sandblasted earlier this fall and laboratory test results on the concrete following the sandblasting came back with very favorable results.
The future of the Cannon Falls Park System was discussed at the October meeting of the Park board. A number of projects that have been proposed by Cannon Falls citizens, the projects under consideration are: an additional volleyball court at Hannah’s Bend Park, 9-hole frisbee golf courses for Hannah’s Bend and Troll Haven Park, Two shuffleboard courts at Lower Hannah’s Bend, Bocce Ball court at Lower Hannah’s Bend, A band shell dug into the south bank of Lower Hannah’s Bend, the existing horseshoe courts at Lower Hannah’s Bend would be enhanced.
50 years ago
The 1971-72 School year is only a month old but the Red Wing Board of Education discussed commencement at its meeting Tuesday night. No decisions were made on the topic, which came up during a discussion of pupil personnel services and student participation with assistant high school principal Pete Petrich. Seniors want a voice in commencement and some students have suggested commencement be eliminated.
New School desegregation disputes head a list of 21 cases granted review by the Supreme Court. Swept aside were appeals challenging the constitutionality of U.S. military action in Southeast Asia. The new school cases to be taken up the winter involve the splitting off of parts Southern School Districts to limit Negro concentrations in some schools. The justice department and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund united in pressing the court to block the arrangement.
100 Years
For the first time in the history of Goodhue County women served Tuesday on the petit jury in district court to try civil and criminal cases. The women now on the jury bench are Mrs. I.B Harrison and Mrs. C.C Bracher. They will try the case of A.R Metzger against the Pfeiffer, Meyer Construction company. Mr. Metzger is suing the construction company for money alleged due on a contract.
A big racing car leaped off a 200 foot cliff and crashed on the rocks below near the Skidmore farm on the Diamond Bluff Road about five miles from Red Wing Tuesday afternoon. The leap was not an accident but was only one of the big features of the filming of Sinclair Lewis’ great story “Free Air.” The leading roles are in the hands of Miss Marjorie Seaman and Tom Douglas. Both are barely out of their teens but have already become popular in the movie world.
