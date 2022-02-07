25 years – 1997
The miracles of modern medical technology touched close to home for a local family in January.
Beverly Gustafson Cooper, who has been ill throughout her adult life, received a kidney transplant in Rochester on Jan. 17. The donor was her sister, JoAnn Johnson of Cannon Falls, but two other siblings, Sharyn Johnson of White Rock and Dick Gustafson of Red Wing were also tested to determine the best match.
Sharyn and Dick were equally willing to donate an organ, and both have been supportive throughout the surgery and recovery.
When St. Paul’s Lutheran congregation purchased the old Little Cannon Church building in 1955 and moved it to Cannon Falls, the purchase included an altar painting of Christ walking on the water. The congregation sold the church building in 1987 and moved to a new church across Highway 52 in Stanton Township. Recently, thanks to the efforts of St. Paul’s congregation btained the old painting from Cannon Community Church, which now owned the building.
In 1996, the picture was framed, and it hangs in the church fellowship hall.
50 Years – 1972
Punxsutawney Phil, the forecasting groundhog, comes up with a familiar refrain when he pokes his nose above ground today – six more weeks of winter weather. Local legend has it that if Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, more winter weather is in prospect, and if he doesn’t spring should be just around the corner. Those who witnessed a dress rehearsal of the event on snow-covered Gobbler’s Knob on Sunday, and Phil’s shadow was ominous and dark and six more weeks of bitter weather are supposedly coming.
But then, members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club say they can’t remember Phil predicting anything else, and that goes back about 90 years.
Flood control for five area towns along the Zumbro river would be too costly for the number of people served, representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers announced at a hearing in Rochester Tuesday night. The Corps offered general flood control suggestions for the river basin area where the five smaller communities are located. Evacuation is a possibility, though a costly one. This would include moving homes now located on flood plain property. Another flood control plan would be to waterproof buildings on flood plains.
Flood plain regulations have been passed recently in many counties, but its hard to do anything about buildings already located on flood plains.
100 Years – 1922
A tremendous earthquake disturbance occurred somewhere between 2,400- and 2,500-miles distant south of Washington, Father Francis Tonder of Georgetown University declared on the basis of seismograph records in his observatory. An earthquake shock so violent that it threw the recording needle off its tracing arm, was recorded at the Harvard University seismograph station. The disturbance was several thousand miles away, professors stated. Many early risers in San Francisco also reported tremors, sufficient to rattle windows, believed to be an earthquake.
The international court of justice, established by the League of Nation in September 1921 will elect its first president on Friday. The 11 judges elected at Geneva met yesterday in the million-dollar peace palace erected by Andrew Carnegie and adjourned for four days. The court comprised of distinguished judges elected from representatives of 51 nations during the last plenary session of the league of nations assembly represented yesterday the league’s most hopeful instrument for the maintenance of world peace.
