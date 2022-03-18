25 Years–1997
A group of 14 students from Pine Island DECA chapter took part in the state DECA Leadership Development Conference. Each of the students earned the right to attend the conference by either placing in the top eight at the district competition or by submitting a written research manual. Throughout the state of Minnesota approximately 1,200 students attended the conference. All of the students competing at the conference did well but only two will be advancing to the National Conference in Anaheim, California.
The Pizza Barn in Zumbrota has new owners. Roger and Mona Draheum of Kasson will be taking over the business on April 1. Their daughter Nicole will manage the establishment which will soon be known as Jimmy’s Pizza. Jimmy’s Pizza is a franchise that has restaurants in St. Charles, Kasson and now Zumbrota. The Draheim’s have owned Jimmy’s Pizza in Kasson for the past four years. Mona has not only managed a Jimmy’s Pizza but has been in the pizza business for the past 10 years.
50 Years–1971
Under a new law, will Minnesota 18-year olds be allowed to buy liquor in Wisconsin and drink in bars? The answer to that question remains very much up in the air. State Rep. Mike Early of River Falls has made repeated inquiries of state officials and has not received a solid interpretation of the new law that gives adulthood to Wisconsin residents aged 18, 19 and 20. The law is virtually certain to receive the signature of Gov. Lucey. At that point, Wisconsin young people will be allowed the full drinking privileges now accorded to those 21 and beyond and also will assume a vast array of other legal rights.
“People must discriminate out of ignorance,” says Prairie Island native Norman Campbell, “because I don’t see how anyone with any common sense could dislike anyone else just because of his color.” It is normal for a human being to believe that his way of living is superior to any other. Such bias was evident early in Indian and white relations. Whites and Indians substituted suspicion for an absence of understanding and knowledge; they generalized from unfortunate experiences. Stereotyping and generalizing are processes Indians encounter daily. Recalls Curt Campbell: “When I was working on construction my fellow workers figured Indians must be good on heights. Maybe they were thinking about some of the Mohawks in New York, but I’ve known lots of Indians who couldn’t stand to up five feet. “
100 Years–1922
Four hundred gallons of grain alcohol shipped from Chicago was seized at the St. Paul Road station in Minneapolis last night. It is the largest single consignment taken here since prohibition became law. The shipment was valued at $8,000. Ten-inch compartments in the ends of large packing cases bound with wire were filled with nails. The alcohol was packed in the center in sawdust in one-gallon cans. The alcohol was consigned to The Unity Brassworks and the Van Briggle Plumbing company by the Mill City Brass Works of Chicago.
Driven out of Russia during the reign of the Bolsheviks, when their home was pillaged by gangs of desperate criminals freed from the penitentiaries. They were beaten, and robbed and subjected to abuse by outlaws until they fled to Poland, Mr. and Mrs. Levi Wolf and their son Heron, 18 years old, arrived in Red Wing late Monday afternoon on the Great Western train. At the passenger station to meet them was Joseph Wolf, Red Wing furniture dealer, son of the aged couple, who had not seen them since he bade them goodbye 21 years ago. It was a most pathetic meeting as father, mother, and son and the two brothers embraced each other after the long separation.
