1997–25 years
The Goodhue County Board has met with yet another roadblock on the path to a new jail. The injunction, filed by Richard Johnson of Red Wing, requests that Goodhue County be prevented from demolishing the old Washington School and the 1916 portion of the old high school in Red Wing to make way for a new jail and courts buildings.
It states that the demolition would be in violation of Red Wing’s heritage preservation ordinance and comprehensive plan.
The Goodhue County Cooperative Electric Association celebrated its 60th annual meeting on Saturday, March 15, at the hgh school auditorium in Zumbrota. In honor of the 60th anniversary, retired employees and past directors were recognized. Comments were given by former manager Lloyd Steege and past office employee Harriet Jacobson. A short report from former manager Cecil Holsing was read.
1972–50 years
The St. Paul Postal Department has assigned an investigator to Wabasha to probe reports of threatening letters to some members of the Wabasha school board.
“We just recently received the complaint.” According to William H. Wright, program analyst, fraud and mailability in the postal division headquarters. The assignment of a postal investigator is the one solid fact that has surfaced after news reports both confirmed and denied the investigation of the letters.
IRC Industries in Red Wing urgently needs more boarding homes for its clients. Dave Wooden, a staff counselor, estimated that IRC needs at least 10 more boarding homes in the area. The IRC minibus makes regular daily runs to Cannon Falls and Bay City to provide transportation for its clients, Wooden explained. IRC is pinched for space because more clients from outside of Red Wing have been referred than they have room for
1922–100 years
The wedding of King Alexander of Yugoslavia and Princess Marie of Romania will take place in the middle of July. The marriage was originally set for May, but May is popularly regarded in Serbia as an unlucky month, so the king, although he is not superstitious, was obliged to defer to the general idea.
Shoved off the concrete wall along the levee front by his dog “Slick” while playing and falling head foremost into the icy waters of the Mississippi River. Pierce Seebach, 8 years old, owes his life to the faithful Airedale and two or three of his companions, who later were able to give him assistance and eventually rescue him. The faithful Airedale seemed to realize the lad’s plight for the dog jumped into the river, swam out to the struggling boy, and, according to companions, grabbed his young master’s coat with his teeth.
The boy quickly held onto the dog’s back. “Slick” with his young master clinging tightly to him, made for a large cake of ice, which was floating downstream. Young Pierce managed to crawl on top of the ice until his companions could throw out a rope. “Slick” the dog hero, is an Airedale, 8 months old.
