25 Years
The Cannon Falls skating rinks are now open for the enjoyment of local skaters. Public works employee Dave Harty finished flooding the rink last week, after delays caused by bad weather and staff shortages. Local Troy Johnson will man the warming house. The rinks are located above the city swimming pool.
The Twin City metropolitan area will continue to grow outward, in the next 25 years and the impact of that growth on Cannon Falls could be great. Lyle Wray, executive director of the Citizens League, told Cannon Falls Chamber of Commerce members Friday night that the 25-year forecast calls for 330,000 new households in the 24-county commuting region.
50 years
Communist forces today made the third attack in less than two weeks on a U.S. air base in the Vietnam war, shot down an American Helicopter, killing all four crewmen, and intensified attacks across South Vietnam to their highest level in three months. The U.S. Command also announced that an Air Force F4 jet bombed and apparently destroyed an antiaircraft near Sepone shortly after it fired two missiles at another American plane Tuesday.
The Red Wing City Council had concurred with its Planning Commission and House and Redevelopment Authority on the tentative site for a 100-unit elderly housing project. Aldermen voted their approval at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. City planners met in a special session to examine the proposal. The site is across the street from the new Fourth St. parking lot. However, the cost of a two-level parking ramp to replace parking lost from the lot and other factors made that plan more expensive than selecting and purchasing a different site. The Fourth St. site’s proximity to shopping, churches and parking are advantages.
100 years
A movement to erect a monument to the memory of the late Rev. Eric Norelius, founder of the Swedish Lutheran church at Vasa, and one of the leading Lutheran churchmen of the century was inaugurated at the annual meeting of the congregation, which he served for so long. It is proposed to raise at least $2,000 for this purpose, the monument to be placed over the grace of Dr. Norelius in the Vasa church cemetery.
John Maher, of Grand Portage, who ventured on a mid-winter cruise through the lake ice floes and who has been missing for thirteen days, is a friend of Dr. and Mrs. McGuigan of this city. Last summer they were entertained by Mr. Maher and his family at their home on an island near Grand Portage. It is feared that he has perished. Gov. Preus has dispatched airplanes to Grand Portage to aid in the rescue.
