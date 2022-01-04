25 Years
The hallways were empty but there was lots of activity at Cannon Falls High School this past week. The drumline was practicing new routines for the upcoming competition. There was a drumline lock-in on Monday and Tuesday, Dec 30-31 at which drumline Director Don Donais hoped to get in 18 hours of practice. Each student brought food for the overnight including breakfast and the band boosters also helped out.
Local residents are already sick of the heavy snow that’s steadily piled up during the early winter, and no more so than the employees of the city’s public works department. Supervisor Dennis Neva said his people have probably put in as many hours already as they sometimes do all winter, and it’s no surprise, 21.5 inches of the fluffy white stuff have fallen in the past few days with the big snow months still ahead of us.
50 years
An armada of 350 American fighter-bomber pounded an antiaircraft defenses and supply depots in North Vietnam around the clock tonight. “Every sign points to further operations,” said informants, indicating a third day of heavy raids. It was the biggest air attack on North Vietnam since President Johnson’s bombing halt three years ago.
Authorities say a man who threatened to blow up a Northwest Airlines jet unless paid $300,000 ransom may have been trying to reenact last month’s successful hijacking by skydiver D.B Cooper. FBI agents said Sunday that the dynamite with which Everett L. Holt allegedly threatened to blow up the plane Friday was fake, and the pistol he allegedly held on the plane’s pilot may have been loaded with blanks.
100 years
The little chapel of the Messiah at Prairie Island was the scene of a most delightful Christmas program on Monday evening. The Rev. Barnett told the children the Christmas story, and Frances Densmore of the Smithsonian Institute, who is nationally known for her work in recording Native American music, told of Christmas last year, which she spent on the Mexican border. Among the unique numbers on the program were songs in the Dakota language. While the whites sang Christmas carols in English the Native Americans joined in the number in Dakota.
Following a heated discussion, the City Council on Wednesday night voted to begin sewer construction on Norwood Street to help relieve the unemployment situation. Action was taken after holding a special meeting. Construction on this street will extend from Sylvan to Hawthorne and about 30 men are expected to be employed on the project. The city engineer declared that it would cost three or four times as much to build sewers in the winter as in the summer.
