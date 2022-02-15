25 Years – 1997
A Kenyon farm family, Rodney and Elaine Rauk, has been named Goodhue County Conservation Farmers of the Year by the Soil and Water Conservation District. They are very conservation oriented as they have done chisel plowing, windbreaks, terrace systems and waterways for many years. One of the key reasons the Rauk’s were chosen was because their conservation work goes back many years, not just the past few years.
Students at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School were treated to a snow bowl on Friday afternoon. The fun activity was held because of excellent behavior displayed by the students during the first semester. The event was held for all kindergarten through fourth graders and several different stations were set up, including a hot chocolate stand, volleyball area, sledding area, snow sculpture area, kickball area, an obstacle course and dog sled area. Students acted like dogs and pulled the riders on the sleds.
50 Years – 1972
Arsenic, which has been accumulating in small nugget-like nodules in certain areas of the Great Lakes, is now threatening to poison the waters in which they lie. Edward Callendar said the nuggets, composed of mostly iron and manganese but also containing concentrations of arsenic, have been accumulating for thousands of years in certain areas of the lakes. Formed in a natural process, the nuggets are harmless in their present state. But steadily increasing pollution threatens to dissolve them. The arsenic might pose only a temporary direct threat to human health, yet the long-term impact on the lakes could be disastrous.
The Wisconsin Assembly delayed consideration of a bill to restrain out of state persons under 21 from drinking in Wisconsin bars. The bill would attempt to clarify an age-of-majority bill adopted that reduces to 18 the age at which citizens can sign contracts, get married without parental consent and consume alcoholic beverages. Legislators suggested an amendment to prohibit Wisconsin drinking by citizens of neighboring states if they lack the lower-age privileges in their native states.
100 Years – 1922
A fire was discovered shortly before 6 a.m., badly gutting the Central Hotel on the corner of Plum and Fourth streets, causing a loss estimated at between $10,000 and $12,000. All 40 guests made their escape without injury. Several reached the ground from the upper stories by sliding down ropes and others were taken out of windows by firefighters. The halls were full of smoke, and it was with the greatest difficulty that those who went down the stairways groped their way out of the building. The fire started in the basement, presumably from the furnace.
E.P Neill is living in a lucky age. At a downtown café for lunch, Neill ordered an oyster stew and along with it came an oyster pearl. He showed it to the café proprietor, who offered him $50 at the real-off and then raised it to $100 for the gem. Neill wouldn’t sell for $500. The pearl is of brilliant luster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.