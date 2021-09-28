25 Years Ago
Three daytime burglaries were reported in Stanton Township on Thursday. At a home on Hwy. 19, the perpetrators failed to gain entry to the garage after trying to kick open one service door. They were successful, however, in forcing open a front service door, and broke into the house from there. An assortment of jewelry, no value given, was reported missing. Several other homes in the area were also entered.
The case of a missing Cannon Falls youngster is back in the news. A portion of the $100,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Jessica Swanson 15 months ago has been withdrawn. A press release issued by the Goodhue County sheriff’s office said the decision was not an easy one, but that due to the amount of time that has passed and the lack of results, it became apparent that this step had to be taken.
50 Years Ago
A break-in at the offices of Christ Episcopal Church Tuesday night resulted in the theft of about $15 in cash and damage to filing cabinets in the office. Red Wing police were investigating the incident this morning after Harold Rygg, church choir director, reported the break-in. Police were not sure how the intruders got into the building.
Rumors that a large sum of money was found under a house being moved to make way for an
expansion of the Red Wing Nursing Home are apparently unfounded. A story was circulating in the city Friday that $36,000 had been found in a shoe box under one of the homes that is to be moved and that the money had been turned over to Red Wing police. Police Chief Warren Lenway said Friday afternoon that he hasn’t heard about any sum of money being found. He quipped, however, that he would check his duty lists to make sure none of his men had skipped town.
100 Years Ago
The J. C. Penney company, one of Red Wing’s most progressive stores, has given its establishment a real autumnal touch of fashion with an extensive and beautiful display of ready-to-wear garments, suits, coats and dresses. A. H. Soll, manager of the Penney company store, who completed the fall and winter buying, said that in ready-to-wear garments the navy blues, in gabardines and poriet twill are the most popular this season.
Just because there was coal in the bin was no reason why the thieves who broke into the Red Wing Laundry again Friday evening for the sixth or seventh time in a few months, should fire up the furnace to get steam up to around the eight pound mark, according to C. A. Gustafson, proprietor. When Mr. Gustafson went to the laundry this morning, he noticed that the place had been broken into again, only this time the intruders built a fire in the furnace and had steam sizzling from cracks in the boiler. Befort and Seiler, who recently purchased the old First National bank building at the corner of Main and Plum streets, announce that the work of converting three floors, over 12,000 square feet, into modern storage quarters, has been completed and they invite the public to call and inspect the place. An electrically equipped two-ton capacity elevator has been installed at the Plum street entrance to facilitate handling of goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.