25 Years: 1996
After years of disagreements and delays, a new jail and court building will be built in Goodhue County. The board has been discussing a new building for years. While taxpayers debate the need for such a complex, the Minnesota Department of Corrections forced the county’s hand this year by threatening to restrict the jail to a 90-day lock-up facility if they did not have a timeline in place for a new jail. The Department of Corrections cited overcrowding, as well as inadequate heating, fire alarm and sprinkler system, and deteriorated plumbing in their report on the present jail.
A full day of “Deck the Falls” events in Cannon Falls will offer varied activities to get everyone in the holiday spirit in the second annual celebration on Saturday, Dec 7. Events will begin at 9 a.m. with holiday open houses at many stores and businesses. Many will be serving refreshments and will have special in-store events such as drawings, demonstrations, speakers or book signings.
50 Years: 1971
November was wetter and snowier in Red Wing this year, but the thermometer behaved quite normally. At 2.28 inches, total moisture was almost half again as much as the long-time average of 1.56 inches for November. The 1940s and 1950s saw a good deal of snow in November, while the 1930s and 1960s had relatively little snow. Now the 1970s seem to be reverting to the pattern of the1940s and 1950s.
With Indian troops inside East Pakistan for the fifth straight day, a government spokesman in New Delhi said the main objective is to make it possible for 10 million refugees in India “to go back to their homes in honor and dignity. The immediate objective is to silence the Pakistani shelling of our citizens in the border towns.” The spokesman’s statement went beyond Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s declared policy last week that Indian troops would cross into East Pakistan only in self-defense. Justifying India’s military pressure on the Pakistan army and its support, the East Pakistan independence army spokesperson said, “We have a responsibility to see that people in an adjacent country are not annihilated.”
100 years: 1921
The state highway department has decided upon a new route for the Mississippi scenic highway
between Red Wing and Lake City and surveys will begin within a week or two. The road will cross the Milwaukee tracks at the Training School, a high bridge being determined upon for a crossing and will follow the bluffs east of the track all the way to Lake City, thereby eliminating all the dangerous crossing over this distance.
You’re lopsided; did you know it? There is scarcely a man or woman who has not one shoulder a little lower than the other. The low shoulder is generally the right for the droop is caused by using one hand and arm more than the other. Usually, the muscles of the right side of the body are better developed than those of the left; but, curiously enough, the left foot is often larger than the right. This neglect of the left side has made it less robust than the right. Diseases which affect the ears, eyes, nose or legs occur far more frequently on the weak left side than on the more developed right.
