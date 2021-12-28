25 Years – 1996
Businesses in Kenyon that sell tobacco products received high praise for refusing to sell cigarettes or chewing tobacco to minors. Compliance checks were done on three of the six local tobacco vendors this fall with no sales to minors being reported. Two 15-year-old girls from Red Wing attempted to buy tobacco as part of Goodhue and Wabasha County’s Public Health Service.
Kenyon-Wanamingo students were dismissed early Monday because of poor driving conditions on country roads, and the threat of more snow and wind on the way. Also postponed was the Middle School Seventh and Eighth Grade Music Program. The live nativity scene done annually at St. Michael’s Catholic Church went on as planned despite cold temperatures and a below-zero windchill. Sunday school students braved the cold along with a cow and two sheep to reenact the true meaning of Christmas.
50 Years – 1971
People from miles around will be going to Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, according to the Rev. David Kilde, pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. Just before midnight, the lights go out and Kilde lights a candle then lights another held by a parishioner, who passes the light to the next person until the whole church is alive with burning candles. Then the congregation passes through the church singing familiar Christmas songs. The traditional is still held in many churches, but the candle ceremony, as well as the traditional Christmas program has held strongest in the small rural congregations.
Fire destroyed the home of a Featherstone township family while they were away Wednesday afternoon. A neighbor saw smoke coming from around the foundation of the Richard Featherstone home at about 3 p.m. Goodhue Fire Chief Leonard Lodermeir said by the time the fire department arrived the entire first floor of the two-story wooden structure was in flames. Within 15 minutes it was reduced to smoldering rubble.
100 years – 1921
One man was killed and four injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision of a switch engine and a freight train on the Great Western Road. The trains, which came together, were extra freight running from Rochester to Red Wing and the switch engine, which operated in the local yards. The fronts of the engines were crumpled as though they were made of paper, the switch engine being smashed beyond repair. The collision occurred at a bad curve in the road, and engineers both stated they did not see one another until it was too late to avert the crash.
During the past year, 11 needy families have received aid and 19 children have been clothed by the Community Welfare league. During the year, the league was left a legacy of $500 by the late C.H. Boxrud. The intention of the officers is to keep this amount intact and only use the interest for carrying on the work of the league. The committee on Christmas baskets reported about 30 families worthy of receiving the annual Christmas basket of food from the league and these will be cared for this Christmas. Donations of food, toys, books and clothing are needed for the Christmas baskets.
