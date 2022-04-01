25 Years–1997
The “kindergarten question” dominated a great deal of the discussion at the Cannon Falls School Board meeting on Monday night. Kindergarten teacher Carol Emery presented a letter to the board signed by certified staff for support of every day, all-day kindergarten program.
She added, “We wish the board would consider our professional opinion in this matter.”
Board member Bob Brintall asked, “We would need more space with every day, all-day kindergarten, how are we going to do that?”
Before the discussion ended, Emery said the whole day every day is important for children emotionally and educationally.
Fourteen-year-old Tara Fries of Cannon Falls took another step on her way to running the famed dog sled race – the Iditarod. Last Sunday Tara helped hitch up a dog sled team for a ride. This was the result of her mother winning the drawing at Bergquist Co. for a “Wild Game Dinner and Sled Dog Ride.” Tara recalled getting interested in sled dog racing from a fourth-grade class where they were shown videos of the Iditarod race.
50 Years–1972
A giant explosion wrecked a main street in Belfast, Ireland, killing a British army officer, and a bomber tried to assassinate a Protestant leader in the Roman Catholic civil rights movement today as London formalized its takeover of Northern Ireland.
As the violence flared in Northern Ireland, the British Defense Ministry announced it would send 600 more troops to the province to help restore order. The explosion on Wellington Street, 100 yards from City Hall, went off in a car and tore a huge section of the thoroughfare.
A survey of Red Wing Central High School students shows more than 80 percent favor U.S withdrawal from Vietnam. Approximately 800 students in Central High Schools social studies classes participated in the survey, which was conducted by 1st District Congressman Albert Quie. 43 percent of Central students surveyed favor a withdrawal as quickly as possible when a cease-fire, exchange of prisoners and a simultaneous withdrawal of North Vietnamese troops from South Vietnam are agreed upon.
100 Years–1921
The main plant of the Sommers Canning company in Cannon Falls was destroyed by fire at 6 o’clock this morning with a loss estimated at between $12,000 and $15,000 partly covered by insurance. The origin of the fire is unknown, but it is believed it started from an overheated stove.
The canning factory is one of the important industries in Cannon Falls and gives employment to many men and women during the canning season. Scores of farmers in this section supply the plant with corn.
Edward Hamer, an employee of the Wisconsin-Minnesota Light and Power company, met instant death yesterday near Herbert when he touched a high-tension wire while at work rebuilding the lines between Menomonie and Red Wing. Just how the accident occurred could not be ascertained as there was no telephone service to Ellsworth available. Hamer, it is understood, formerly lived in Texas.
