25 Years – 1997
June 27, 1995, two years ago this week, the community was rocked to its core by the disappearance of 3-year-old Jessica Swanson from her Cannon Falls home. Despite an intensive search by the federal, state, and local authorities and numerous volunteers, and a continuing investigation, Jessica has not been found. Law enforcement personnel plan to mark the date with a press conference. Jessica was last seen in the home she shared with her mother, Michelle Swanson; sister, Jenna; and Michelle’s boyfriend Dale Jenson.
After several months and more than 1,000 leads, authorities said they considered Jenson a suspect in the case. Both he and Michelle have denied any knowledge of her whereabouts.
Ron Des Lauries of Vasa has an interesting hobby. He races pigeons.
“Training them is just like training a racehorse. That’s why they’re called the ‘thoroughbreds of the sky,’” he said.
Ron had pigeons back when he was 12. They were racing homers but at that time he didn’t race them. He just had them for fun.
How do you train homing pigeons to race? The training flights, called a “training toss,” build up stamina in the bird and strength in their wings. Starting in July he will be training southwest from the Kenyon area. They have to exercise and learn how to get home by themselves. The old bird racing season is starting now, and they go up to 600 miles a race.
50 years – 1972
Twenty-three years after Mrs. Lena Campbell, 90, Prairie Island, signed a request that the white men pay the Sioux Indians for the Minnesota land taken from them in the 1800s, her grandson is making the appeal in Washington, D.C.
Curtis Campbell, chairman of the Prairie Island Indian community, was among tribal representatives from Sioux communities in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa who spoke before an Indian Affairs subcommittee in Washington recently. Their claim is for payment for the 29 million acres of land in those states, designated as Sioux land in treaties but later taken by white settlers.
100 years –1922
When the curfew blows at 9 o’clock tonight a signal gun will be fired on the island opposite Red Wing, the band will play and the leading boats in the big river pageant will “set sail” from the bay for the parade past Levee Park.
Commodore Arnold Julsrud of the Yacht Club assures us that the pageant this year will surpass all previous events. More boats have entered than ever before, more fireworks have been provided and to cap the climax there is going to be a great “surprise” to mark the close of the 1922 pageant.
