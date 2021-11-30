1996 -- 25 Years
With larger-than-life photos of his bruised ex-wife projected behind him, O.J Simpson finally told his story to the jury Friday and wound by wound accused her of lying when she blamed him for abuse.
“Never, did not happen. This is a woman I love today. I have always loved her.” Simpson said of the slain Nicole Brown Simpson as he answered a pounding interrogation by a lawyer determined to prove he abused, stalked and killed her. Testifying as a hostile witness in the wrongful death lawsuit, Simpson frequently spoke in exasperated tones. He pursed his lips, sighed heavily, breathed hard and even clenched his fists during the tense confrontation with Daniel Petrocelli, attorney for relatives of victim Ronald Goldman.
Workers at Goggins-Berg Nursery are packing poinsettias but they’re planting for spring. “October and November is when we’re starting to gear up very heavily for spring. We’re always in a different season it seems,” said owner Peg Goggins. A recent visit to the operation, set in the rolling hills of rural Bay City, revealed greenhouses carpeted with an expanse of vivid red, marbled pink and cream poinsettias. This season the nursery will ship about 25,000 poinsettias to florists, grocery stores and other outlets.
1971 -- 50 years
An architect’s design for recreational development of Red Wing’s harbor area has been awarded a Gold Medal for Architectural Excellence. Liebenberg, Kaplan, Glotter and Associates of Minneapolis received the award recently at the convention of the American Society of Registered Architects held in Miami Beach. The design concept was developed for Richard Tittle, Red Wing, who is interested in converting the city’s industrial harbor area to recreational uses. Tittle has asked the city for a 99-year lease on the harbor area to aid his development plans, but the city has been reluctant. The council generally agreed they wouldn’t be too receptive to any more discussion on the development until an overall study of the city’s waterfront has been completed.
The tall, brick chimney that has stood at Red Wing Milling Co. since sometime in the last century is now in its last days. Ron Boucher, plant superintendent for what is now ADM Milling Co., said this morning that the chimney will be torn down. It will probably come down piece by piece because it’s too close to other buildings to topple all at once. It stands only 10 or 15 feet away from the ADM milling office. The linseed plant expects to install a new natural gas-fired boiler around Christmastime as a part of its conversion from coal, the last of Red Wing’s manufacturing firms.
1921 -- 100 years
Tomorrow all of Red Wing will join in the observance of Thanksgiving. Manufacturing plants will be shut down and businesses suspended for the day. In the morning there will be services in several of the churches.
There will be no sessions at the public and parochial schools and classes will be suspended in the Red Wing Seminary. The post office will observe the holiday with no delivery of mail. The day will be generally celebrated with Thanksgiving feasts, as seen from the large number of turkeys and other fowl disposed of by local dealers in the past few days. Many former residents and students are expected to come back home to spend the holidays.
After being secret sweethearts for a long time, a real royal love match between British Princess Mary and Viscount Henry George Charles Lascelles received sanction from the king and queen on Tuesday evening.
The health of the couple was the toast offered by King George when Lascelles was a guest at dinner with the royal family at the palace. British society is visibly surprised by the announcement, few anticipating it, as Lascelles was known only as an old friend of the royal family. However, he has long been considered as one of the most eligible bachelors in English society.
