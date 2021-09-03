Six unique individuals representing everything from visual arts and music composition to poetry and film, will be in residence during September at the Anderson Center. Two will be on campus all month; four will be two-week residents.
Two of the visiting artists will participate in the Minnesota Children’s Book Festival scheduled Sept. 18 at the center; two will hold community events; and two will work with young people at Tower View.
Zain Alam
Musician/artist/writer
Zain Alam from New York City is a musician/composer, film/media artist, nonfiction writer and archivist whose work explores the lives of minorities and marginalized groups -- particularly at times of self-preservation, assimilation and cultural innovation.
His recording project “Humeysha” has been written about in the New York Times and Village Voice.
While at Tower View he will work on a new set of minimalist songs for solo performance.
Community service: Youth field recording workshop at 1:30 p.m. at the book festival. Young people will explore the process of producing sound collages and archives.
Annie Hejny
Painter
A visual artist from Minneapolis, Annie Hejny considers herself a voice for the earth. Her lifelong connection with nature became a visual language through abstract paintings and drawings. Her work is widely exhibited in the region.
While in Red Wing she will explore the area’s natural landscape to gather images for new gouache paintings and drawings to be included in a two-person exhibition with Gaylord Schanilec at Red Wing Arts. “Tree Translations” will run Oct. 8 through November.
Community service: Hejny will lead a guided “forest bathing” walk at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lower Quarry in Memorial Park. Space is limited; for details or to register, go online to https://bit.ly/3kobVXx.
Casey Patrick
Poet
A poet and teaching artist from Minneapolis, Casey Patrick graduated from the MFA creative writing program at Eastern Washington University. Her poems have appeared in numerous journals. She regularly teaches classes and also provides free-lance services to independent literary publishers.
While at Tower View Patrick will work on her manuscript, “Everyone I Know Repeats What They Know,” which explores female desire, female silence and female rage. Her poems draw on experience as well as fairy tales, myths and biblical stories.
Community service: Patrick will offer a poetry reading as part of the Red Wing Park Naturalist’s “New Trail Monday” hike to the old stone house in Hay Creek on Sept. 13. Call 651-385-4566 or contact ekaugustin@rwps.org.
Maria Kaoutzani
Musician/composer
Maria Kaoutzani is a composer from Limassol, Cyprus, currently based in Chicago, where she is a doctoral candidate in Music Composition. She explores how instruments can function as a unified entity. Many of her pieces are based on poetry or literature, and she also often uses voice. Her works have been performed internationally.
She will be working on a concerto for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and a piece for the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird.
Community outreach: On Sept. 11 Kaoutzani will lead an improvisational workshop with students of Universal Music Center. Others who would like to participate should email mikearturi1@gmail.com.
Denise Lajimodiere
Poet/children’s literature
A retired associate professor of educational leadership at North Dakota State University, Denise Lajimodiere of Belcourt, N.D., is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. In addition to writing children’s books and poems, she is a traditional jingle dress dancer, an author and a birch bark biting artist. She was a resident here in 2010; her first picture book, “Josie Dances,” was published in 2021 by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.
While at Tower View Lajimodiere will work on several projects, including research on Native female leadership and Japanese internment camps located on reservations during World War II.
Community outreach: As part of the book festival, she will offer a presentation of “Josie Dances” at 1:45 p.m. and sign books from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
Logan Dandridge
Film/media artist
Logan Ryland Dandridge is a moving image artist based in Syracuse, N.Y. His films interpret nuances of African American culture through experimental cinema. Cultural references, nostalgia and religion are among themes he explores. Dandridge is an assistant professor of film and video at Syracuse University.
Currently he is working on a project: “That I am looking backwards and into for a purpose, to see.” It will build on his recent films, which include footage that reflect web-based culture and media convergence.
Community outreach: Dandridge will spend time with students participating in the Media Arts class at Tower View Alternative School.
