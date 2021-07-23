What is happening when July 24 on the historic Tower View grounds:
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open studios, artist demonstrations, food and beer vendors, art exhibit, self-guided tours
11 a.m. – Universal Music Center students, lower lawn
11 a.m. – Readings by July Artists in Residence, historic barn
12:30 p.m. – Music by Jillian Rae, lower lawn
1:20 p.m. – Reading by poet Joyce Sutphen, barn
2 p.m. – Comments by Sue Gens, MSAB; birthday cake, barn
2:15 p.m. – Music by Chastity Brown, lower lawn
4 p.m. – Music by Brent & Sheena, lower lawn
