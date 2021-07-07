If you enjoyed “An American Sunrise,” check out these recommendations from local librarians.
‘Milk and Honey’ by Rupi Kaur
"Milk and honey is a collection of poetry and prose about survival. About the experience of violence, abuse, love, loss, and femininity. The book is divided into four chapters, and each chapter serves a different purpose. Deals with a different pain. Heals a different heartache. Milk and honey takes readers through a journey of the most bitter moments in life and finds sweetness in them because there is sweetness everywhere if you are just willing to look." - publisher description
Nora Allen, New Richmond Friday Memorial Library Assistant Librarian
‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig
What choices do you regret in life? What opportunities do you regret not taking? What if all the answers to these questions were in a library created especially for you? Nora Seed is paralyzed with regret, so much so that she tries to take her own life. What she discovers is that somewhere, “between life and death is a midnight library”. Nora’s beloved childhood librarian, Mrs. Elm is there to help her navigate all the books about parallel universes where Nora made different choices. Periodically, the library starts to shake and collapse on itself. Nora is running out of time in the library. What life will she choose, or will she choose none-at-all?
Tanya Misselt, River Falls Public Library Director
‘I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings’ by Maya Angelou
Sometimes revisiting a classic or discovering one for the first time is a wonderful next read. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings is the first volume in a series of poignant memoirs by poet, writer, dancer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Although it is a deeply personal story it also dives into the pain of bigotry, the survival of trauma and learning to find your own spirit. And while you revel in the words of her memoir, also grab a volume of her poetry and take a walk through the world through Maya’s eyes and heart.
Caroline Herfindahl, Ellsworth Public Library Youth Services/Program Coordinator
‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Robin Wall Kimmerer is a Botanist and member of the Potawatomi Nation. She brings together her scientific knowledge of plants and indigenous wisdom to spin a tale of how we can live in harmony with the Earth. She teaches about the Three Sisters, corn, beans and squash, and why they grow so well together, the many practical uses of Cattail plants, and the legends of tree sap and the process of turning it into syrup.
Daniel Kilkelly, Somerset Public Library Youth Services Library Assistant
