Minnesota’s First Judicial District has 36 judges and 250 staff who handled more than 90,000 cases in 2020 in the counties of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley.
The district’s mission is to provide justice through a system that assures equal access for the fair and timely resolution of cases and controversies.
Minnesota has 295 district court judges, 10 districts and 105 locations for court hearings.
For more information, visit www.mncourts.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.