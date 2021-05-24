About Kevin Mark
Appointed Jan. 10, 2003, by Gov. Jesse Ventura, elected in 2004 and 2010. Mark’s current term expires in January.
Education: Minnesota State University, Mankato, 1975; Marquette University Law School, 1979.
About Caroline Lennon
Appointed Nov. 3, 2008, by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Elected in 2010 and 2016. Lennon’s current term expires in January 2023.
Education: St. Olaf College, 1985, William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, 1989
Employment: Assistant Hennepin County Attorney in Minneapolis, 1990-2008
