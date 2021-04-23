The Red Wing Public Library is calling all young writers, ages eight to 18, to celebrate the release of Jacqueline West’s newest middle grade novel by getting lost in a story of their own.
Choose one of Jacqueline’s writing prompts from below, write a short story and submit it to the library. Stories should be original work by the writer and should be no more than 2000 words. You can submit your story on the library's website or you can drop it off at the library. Stories can be uploaded as Word documents, PDFs or photos of hand-written work. All stories must be submitted to the library by the twelfth stroke of midnight on Sunday, May 9.
The author and our youth services librarian will choose a grand prize winner to receive their own personalized, autographed copy of "Long Lost," and their story published on the library’s webpage. Runner-ups will receive signed copies of "The Collectors," the first of a duology written by West, and their stories published on the library’s webpage.
Winners will be contacted the week of Monday, May 10.
Writing Prompt #1
Begin with the first sentence of the book-within-a-book in "Long Lost" –
“Once there were two sisters. But only one of them disappeared.”
– and imagine a story of your own featuring a mysterious disappearance. Feel free to change sisters to brothers or siblings.
Writing Prompt #2
Imagine that you’re in the library of your dreams — maybe it’s grand and beautiful, or shadowy and mysterious, or cozy and filled with cats. Maybe it’s a library for books, or maybe it’s a library for another type of collection: music, toys, clothes, artifacts. While wandering through its rooms, you find a strange object on one of the shelves. What is it, and where does it lead you?
