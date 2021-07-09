A number to know
20,000. The dollar to be awarded in the Minnesota State Fair's Amateur Talent Contest. Auditions run July 26-Aug. 1 at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds and begin at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The public is welcome to watch for free. Contestants register at mnstatefair.org.
Quote to know
“Do it now, for yourself and the people you care about. For your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny, but it’s the patriotic thing to do.” -- President Joe Biden, talking about COVID-19 vaccinations
Nice to know
Christ Episcopal has invited the Judson Jazz Ensemble to perform the music July 18. The Judson Jazz Ensemble features some of the finest jazz musicians in the Twin Cities.
“As we are recovering from the recent pandemic, it seemed appropriate to jazz things up a bit,” said the Rev. Letha Wilson-Barnard, priest-in-charge, at Christ Episcopal Church. “They are some of the finest jazz musicians in the Twin Cities and understanding how much Red Wing appreciates music in the park, we wanted to share this treasure with the whole community.”
The service will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, in Central Park. Bring your own chairs.
The Judson Jazz Ensemble features five musicians from the Twin Cities.
“We’ll pray for beautiful weather,” said Wilson-Barnard. “The Jazz service with talented musicians, will be a delightful celebration of summer, community, and coming through the other side of the pandemic. All are invited.”
Good to know
Reconstruction of Old West Main Street is anticipated to begin Monday, July 12, 2021. Initial operations will include the roadway closure of Stage 1 between Washington Street and 160-feet west of Highway 61/Main Street. Detours will be signed.
Construction will start immediately within the intersection of Jackson Street.
Project is to include roadway reconstruction, utility improvements, ADA
upgrades, and streetscape amenities.
Weekly construction updates will be provided on the project website and
through a project email list.
All businesses along Old West Main will remain open and accessible
during construction.
Any interested in receiving periodic email updates for the Old West Main Street project
can do so by visiting the project website and clicking on the project email sign up list.
https://clients.bolton-menk.com/oldwestmainrenewal.
Need to know
Hot temperatures are leading to widespread reports of fish kills in Minnesota this summer.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, warm water and infections are most often responsible for summer fish kills, which typically impact sunfish, crappies, bullheads, and sometimes largemouth bass and northern pike. The DNR encourages the public to inform them of fish kills so that the area can be investigated and mitigating actions made, if possible.
Please call 651‐649‐5451 or 800‐422‐0798 to report any large fish die-offs observed in local lakes and streams. And share photos with us so we can inform the local communities!
Observation note: fishkills that include similar fish sizes and species are more likely to have died from infection or natural causes. In contrast, diverse fish sizes and species suggest a more direct human cause.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local sediment management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to the LPLA newsletter:www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.