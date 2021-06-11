A number to know
56,684: This is how many Minnesota high school students graduated on time in 2020. The 2021 numbers will be released a year from now.
Good to know
The Interstate 35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis will display the colors of all Minnesota state high schools Friday June 11, and Saturday, June 12, as a tribute to graduates according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Education.
The colors of the American Flag will begin the light show 30 minutes before sunset and end the show 30 minutes after sunrise. Presentation of the high school colors will begin at 9:40 p.m. There will be 86 color combinations changing every five minutes.
See it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=obhKIr2YLYg.
Need to know
The state of Minnesota announced Thursday that general fund revenues totaled $3.306 billion in May, nearly $1.8 billion more than projected. This report also increased the fiscal year 2021 projection by $2.170 billion or 10.4% bringing the total to $23.113 billion for the year.
Quote to know
“While we are still enduring the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s revenue report shows that Minnesota has the resources to make responsible and meaningful investments that help those who were hit hardest recover.” -- Lt Gov. Peggy Flanagan, talking about the Minnesota's strong revenue numbers.
Nice to know
Elected officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin are attending a boat tour that showcases the sediment threat at the head of Lake Pepin this weekend.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and University of Minnesota Forever Green will be presenting information about sediment pollution, local restoration opportunities, and upstream solutions associated with sustainable agriculture. Parts of the tour will be live-streamed on Facebook @lakepepinlegacyalliance.
Boat tour attendees include U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, staff for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota state Rep. Barb Haley, Wisconsin Rep. Warren Petryk, Wisconsin state Sen. Jeff Smith, Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson, Bay City Village Board Member Norm Baker, and Bay City Village Clerk Kim Lunda.
The event is organized by Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance in collaboration with Mississippi River Network's River Days of Action, June 10-20.
