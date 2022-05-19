Cap and gown season is back.
130 Ellsworth High School seniors will be graduating at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, in the gym. Seating is limited to graduates and their families due to size constraints.
This year’s ceremony will be back to pre-pandemic operations with the valedictorian, salutatorian and one other senior giving speeches.
“We are still working on the topics for each speech,” principal Mark Stoesz said. “[But] it's just nice to have a ‘normal’ commencement ceremony.”
Graduating seniors are expected to meet in the high school library to prepare for the ceremony at an undetermined time. Parents and the public are welcome to take photos there.
As the ceremony date gets closer, Stoesz urges those interested to check the high school website and Facebook page for updates.
